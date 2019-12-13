It’s tough to enjoy a winter day when you have cold, wet feet. If it hasn’t already, winter weather will soon be approaching, and that means that you will want to have your boots ready. Winter boots can also be pretty pricey, and that’s why we have rounded up the best options for men under $150. So be sure you’re ready for those cold-weather commutes and keep scrolling to find all of our favorite styles.

L.L. Bean Boots

L.L. Bean Boots were designed to be waterproof, windproof, and have a breathable barrier that will keep your feet warm and dry all day. The men’s L.L. Bean Boots in 8-inches are priced at $139 and will be a go-to all winter. This stylish option will look great with jeans or khakis alike, and they’re timeless to wear for years to come. I own this style and would highly recommend it, but they also have over 500 reviews from L.L. Bean customers and rated 4.6/5 stars.

Sorel Winter Boots

Sorel is another company that’s known for its high-quality boots. For this winter, the men’s 1963 PAC Nylon Boot is a great snow-ready option. These boots are completely waterproof, and they have a sherpa lining that sticks out of the top to promote warmth as well as add a stylish touch. You can choose from five versatile color options, and they’re priced at $140.

The North Face Boots

For this winter, The North Face has several options that will work well in the snow. The Tsumoru Boot is a combination of a combat and snow boot with a stylish appeal. They are insulated as well as waterproof, which makes them an excellent option for snow outings. Better yet, its cozy fleece lining will promote warmth, and they’re decked out with The North Face logos for a fashionable look. Be sure to pick up this style for yourself or a loved one for $120.

Eddie Bauer Boots

Finally, Eddie Bauer is gearing you up with an array of winter boots to choose from. One of our favorite options is the Snowfoil Boot that’s priced at just $70. These snow boots features 200 grams of thermal insulation to keep your feet nice and toasty during winter outings. It has a cushioned footbed and a rigid bottom to promote traction in case you run into ice. They’re available in two versatile color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers.

Which pair of winter boots were your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best new cologne for men to gift this holiday season.

