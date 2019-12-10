Needing a gift idea? Cologne is always a great gift option during the holiday season for the men in your life. Plus, loads of brands release new fragrances during the end of the year. You can find new fragrances from Vince Camuto, Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, and many more. So be sure to keep scrolling to find all of our favorite options for holiday gifting.

Vince Camuto Terra Cologne

To start with, Vince Camuto has a new cologne called Terra and Macy’s has a great 2-Piece Set for the holiday season. This fragrance features warm notes of woods, fresh scents of citrus, and vanilla. I also really like that this cologne features a leather exterior detailing that adds a luxurious touch. Better yet, this set features an over $164 value and is priced at $98.

Jimmy Choo Man Blue Cologne

Another fragrance that’s new this season is the Jimmy Choo Man Blue Cologne. Jimmy Choo is known for their high quality fragrances and this scent comes in a very elegant bottle. Designed for a masculine man, this scent has woodsy and modern notes. This cologne ranges in price starting at $72 and capping out at $120.

Acqua Di Parma Colonia Intensa

A new cologne for men that was recently released is Acqua Di Parma’s scent “Colonia Intensa.” This is a unique scent and will make you standout in a crowd. This cologne has notes of bergamot and Sicilian lemon, enriched with freshness by vibrant hints of cardamom and ginger. It also has a touch of musk for a masculine feel. It features a price tag of $114 and ranges up to $161.

Tom Ford Noir De Noir Cologne

Tom Ford also has a new Noir De Noir Cologne for this holiday season. This scent is such a great option for the winter because of its warm tones. There’s notes of masculine earthiness of black truffle, vanilla, patchouli, oud wood, and tree moss added to this dark chypre oriental. Tom Ford actually quotes that “Noir de Noir is dark, sexy and indulgent. Yin collides with Yang featuring black rose, black truffle and patchouli for an intense, sensual awakening.” Be sure to try it for yourself or gift it to a loved one with prices ranging from $60 to $615.

Which men’s cologne option from this list is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also be sure to check out our gift guide to Ali’s favorite fashion and beauty items for women.

