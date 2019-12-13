iPhone 6s drops to $130 today, an easy budget-friendly tech gift (Refurb)

Today only, Woot has refurbished iPhone 6s 64GB models on sale for $129.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 fee will apply. For comparison, the entry-level model originally sold for $649 and this is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Yes, this device is a few years old but it still has support for iOS 13 and more. It’s perfect for kids who want to text and play games or grandparents who just want to FaceTime. You’ll get a 90-day Woot warranty for added peace of mind. Note: these are scratch and dent models, with appropriate wear for the labeled condition.

Be sure to pick up a case though, especially if it’s going to the kids. This robust option from Spigen should do the trick without breaking the bank (or the device, for that matter).

Apple iPhone 6s features:

The iPhone 6s takes Apple’s coveted Retina display to the next level. This improved display provides wider viewing angles, higher resolutions for incredible sharpness, and extremely accurate colors. iPhone now senses how deeply you press the display, opening up new possibilities for how you interact with your content and letting you do all kinds of essential things more quickly and simply. The world’s most popular camera is even better than ever. The advanced 12-mexapixel iSight camera now includes Live Photos — allowing you to capture a still photo, together with what happens before and after your picture, and bring it to life with a simple press. And a new 5-megapixel FaceTime HD camera brightens your smile with Retina Flash.

