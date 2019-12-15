Amazon Echo Plus returns to Black Friday price at $100 (33% off) more from $25

- Dec. 15th 2019 10:43 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon has returned a selection of its in-house products to Black Friday pricing headlined by the second generation Echo Plus at $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Echo Plus delivers everything you already love about Alexa alongside a higher-end internal audio array, Zigbee capabilities for smart home control, and more. If you’ve been relying on an Echo Dot for some time now and are looking for an upgrade, today’s deal is an easy recommendation. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,200 customers. Head below for more from $25

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the Fire TV Recast 1TB DVR for $179.99 shipped. Down from $280, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Amazon’s Fire TV allows you to record up to 150 hours of HD content, integrates with Alexa for voice control, and more. Plus, with four built-in tuners, you’ll be able to record multiple shows at once. Score the 500GB 2-Tuner model for $130, down from $230. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 3,300 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other notable Amazon deals include:

Amazon Echo Plus features:

Connect to and manage your smart home with the built-in hub. Just power on compatible products and say, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Alexa will automatically detect and set them up so you can control lights, plugs, and more with your voice. This simple setup process works with dozens of compatible devices that use Zigbee. Echo Plus also supports every Works with Alexa device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Media streamers provide access to TV shows, movies, music, and other content from internet services like Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, and others. Many of these players also let you share your own media directly from your smartphone or tablet.
Smart Home

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go