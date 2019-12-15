Amazon Echo Plus returns to Black Friday price at $100 (33% off) more from $25

Amazon has returned a selection of its in-house products to Black Friday pricing headlined by the second generation Echo Plus at $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Echo Plus delivers everything you already love about Alexa alongside a higher-end internal audio array, Zigbee capabilities for smart home control, and more. If you’ve been relying on an Echo Dot for some time now and are looking for an upgrade, today’s deal is an easy recommendation. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,200 customers. Head below for more from $25.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the Fire TV Recast 1TB DVR for $179.99 shipped. Down from $280, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Amazon’s Fire TV allows you to record up to 150 hours of HD content, integrates with Alexa for voice control, and more. Plus, with four built-in tuners, you’ll be able to record multiple shows at once. Score the 500GB 2-Tuner model for $130, down from $230. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 3,300 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other notable Amazon deals include:

Amazon Echo Plus features:

Connect to and manage your smart home with the built-in hub. Just power on compatible products and say, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Alexa will automatically detect and set them up so you can control lights, plugs, and more with your voice. This simple setup process works with dozens of compatible devices that use Zigbee. Echo Plus also supports every Works with Alexa device.

