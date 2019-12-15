Score an unlocked Pixel 3a XL at a new Amazon low of $360 (Save $100), more

- Dec. 15th 2019 11:27 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB for $359.99 shipped. Normally selling for $460, today’s offer saves you $100, is $19 below Google’s recent holiday price cut, and a new Amazon low. For comparison, we saw it sell for around $380 during Black Friday. Pixel 3a XL delivers a flagship Android experience in a more affordable package. You’re looking at a 6-inch HD display, a 12.2MP real camera, support for the latest Android updates, and more. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. Don’t need the larger screen size? Best Buy has the standard Pixel 3a for $280, down from $399. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

A perfect way to spend some of the leftover cash from today’s lead deal is on protecting your new handset. Amazon has a variety of Pixel 3a XL cases, but an easy-to-recommend option is the Spigen Tough Armor Designed Case at $15. This will wrap your smartphone in a mix of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches. Or if you want to show off the 3a XL’s design, Spigen’s clear case is just $10

Google Pixel 3a XL features:

Capture and store a multitude of high-quality photos and videos with this Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone. The Titan M security chip provides protection against viruses and other threats, while the Quick Switch Adapter makes transferring contacts, texts and other media simple. This Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone features a long-lasting battery for extra convenience.

