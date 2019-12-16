AeroGarden’s Wi-Fi-enabled Bounty Indoor Garden is $200 (20% off or more)

- Dec. 16th 2019 7:59 am ET

$250
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden with Alexa control for $199.95. You’ll have two choices of color and free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, it originally sold for $400 but typically retails around $250 or more at Amazon and other online storefronts. Today’s deal is a match for our previous mention. AeroGarden’s high-end Bounty delivers Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone control, so you can easily monitor your herbs and veggies from anywhere. Customizable LED lights and enough space for nine plants at a time are additional highlights. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon reviewers.

Save further and consider going with the AeroGarden Harvest instead for 50% less and get your feet wet with a more entry-level model. This kit ships with six starter pods and has enough space for up to six plants at a time with room to grow nearly a foot tall. Built-in LED lights, a small footprint, and excellent ratings round out the top AeroGarden Harvest details.

No matter which model you choose, it’s wise to grab some extra seeds for your new AeroGarden. Amazon has all kinds of pod-packs to choose from, including tomatoes, herbs, and more. Check out the entire selection right here.

AeroGarden Bounty features:

Upgraded with nearly 40 new features to make it even easier to grow the plants you love all year long, all while keeping the 9-pod configuration and 24” of grow height. AeroGarden Mission: To bring the magic of gardening in-home all year-round, and to inspire and enable people to enhance their food, their homes, and their lives through a simple and daily connection to what they grow.e

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$250

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
woot

woot
AeroGarden

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp