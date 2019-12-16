AeroGarden’s Wi-Fi-enabled Bounty Indoor Garden is $200 (20% off or more)

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden with Alexa control for $199.95. You’ll have two choices of color and free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, it originally sold for $400 but typically retails around $250 or more at Amazon and other online storefronts. Today’s deal is a match for our previous mention. AeroGarden’s high-end Bounty delivers Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone control, so you can easily monitor your herbs and veggies from anywhere. Customizable LED lights and enough space for nine plants at a time are additional highlights. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon reviewers.

Save further and consider going with the AeroGarden Harvest instead for 50% less and get your feet wet with a more entry-level model. This kit ships with six starter pods and has enough space for up to six plants at a time with room to grow nearly a foot tall. Built-in LED lights, a small footprint, and excellent ratings round out the top AeroGarden Harvest details.

No matter which model you choose, it’s wise to grab some extra seeds for your new AeroGarden. Amazon has all kinds of pod-packs to choose from, including tomatoes, herbs, and more. Check out the entire selection right here.

AeroGarden Bounty features:

Upgraded with nearly 40 new features to make it even easier to grow the plants you love all year long, all while keeping the 9-pod configuration and 24” of grow height. AeroGarden Mission: To bring the magic of gardening in-home all year-round, and to inspire and enable people to enhance their food, their homes, and their lives through a simple and daily connection to what they grow.e

