Google Nest Wifi blankets your home in coverage, new Amazon low at $239 ($60 off)

Amazon offers the recently-released Google Nest Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Router 2-pack Kit for $239 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $299 with Best Buy currently selling it for $269. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Google’s new Nest Wifi bundle delivers fast 802.11ac wireless thanks to a mesh design and two access points. It can deliver up to 4,400-sq. feet of coverage and handles as many as 200 devices connected at a single time. Great for shoring up your network this holiday season and ensuring better connectivity is available for all. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Is mesh overkill for your needs? Consider going with TP-Link’s popular 802.11ac wireless router, which features a more traditional design, for $40. You’ll still get dual-band connectivity and all of the features you’d need in 2019 for a modern setup. Ideal for spaces without too many walls or interference. Includes a two-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Google Nest Wifi features:

The Nest WiFi router 2-pack enables a combined 4400 square feet of robust WiFi coverage for your home. The first router connects to your ISP broadband modem covering up to 2200 square feet. The second router acts as a mesh extension point for additional coverage. Intelligently works behind the scenes to keep your Wi-Fi fast, so you can be confident that every device will work smoothly.

