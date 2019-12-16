Nest Thermostat E comes bundled with a Home Mini speaker, smart plugs for $129

- Dec. 16th 2019 10:24 am ET

$129
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Nest Smart Thermostat E bundled with a Home Mini speaker and two smart plugs for $129 shipped. As a comparison, the thermostat alone delivers $169 worth of value and the speaker goes for $25 or more during the holidays. Add in two smart outlets valued at $20 and you have up to $239 worth of smart home tech here. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. Meanwhile, the Home Mini speaker makes it easy to control your new thermostat via voice, or power-on the included smart outlets. Rated 4+ stars across the board.

Save some cash and go with the Emerson Sensi Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for $79. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control means that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. Seven-day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30 minutes or less” make this an easy buy at under $90. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,800 Amazon reviewers.

Nest Thermostat E features:

  • Frosted display
  • Remote control
  • Energy-efficiency
  • Home/Away assist
  • Wireless connection
  • Upgrade your system. The Nest Thermostat E works with most 24V heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar and geothermal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$129

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Smart Home Google

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp