Nest Thermostat E comes bundled with a Home Mini speaker, smart plugs for $129

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Nest Smart Thermostat E bundled with a Home Mini speaker and two smart plugs for $129 shipped. As a comparison, the thermostat alone delivers $169 worth of value and the speaker goes for $25 or more during the holidays. Add in two smart outlets valued at $20 and you have up to $239 worth of smart home tech here. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. Meanwhile, the Home Mini speaker makes it easy to control your new thermostat via voice, or power-on the included smart outlets. Rated 4+ stars across the board.

Save some cash and go with the Emerson Sensi Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for $79. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control means that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. Seven-day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30 minutes or less” make this an easy buy at under $90. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,800 Amazon reviewers.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Frosted display

Remote control

Energy-efficiency

Home/Away assist

Wireless connection

Upgrade your system. The Nest Thermostat E works with most 24V heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar and geothermal.

