Simple Mobile offers the iPhone X from just $349, great for Christmas upgrades

Simple Mobile is offering Apple’s iPhone X 64GB in open-box condition for $349 shipped when code 30PCT is used at checkout. Note: You’ll need to purchase a minimum of a $30 plan is required to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $999 original going rate, Best Buy currently charges around $600 in new condition and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. The iPhone X was Apple’s first full redesign of its smartphone, offering an edge-to-edge OLED display and Face ID. Plus, with wireless charging, new cameras, and other great features, this is an easy buy for just about anyone. No express warranty info is provided, though Simple Mobile does offer a 30-day return policy should there be any issues with your purchase.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, pick up this three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $5 Prime shipped. Tempered glass helps protect your device’s display, as it’s designed to crack before your phone’s screen. Plus, it keeps scratches at bay, making sure your new phone stays in great condition.

Not an iPhone fan? We currently have the Moto Z4 down to $400, which is 20% from its regular rate. For those who are looking to save more, we have other Android device deals from $180, so be sure to check that out.

iPhone X features:

The new iPhone X is unlike any iPhone you’ve seen before. It’s created with the latest Apple technology and is packed with amazing features. It’s the first iPhone that’s all screen so you have more room to view photos, videos, apps and Web pages. The stunning OLED screen displays accurate, stunning colors, true blacks, high brightness, and a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio. Crafted with durable glass and surgical‑grade stainless steel, the iPhone X is splash-, water- and dust-resistant.

