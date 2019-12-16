A new all-time low graces Sony’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver at $228 (24% off)

Crutchfield’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering the Sony 6.2-inch XAV-AX1000 CarPlay Receiver for $228 shipped. Also available at Crutchfield direct. Typically selling for $300, that saves you 24%, is $8 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Bringing a 6.2-inch touchscreen to your car, Sony’s receiver makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation directions and more while commuting. CarPlay is at the center of the experience, which was noticeably improved earlier this fall with plenty of iOS 13 enhancements. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 240 customers.

Sony’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connected to take advantage of CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. iOS 13 will also allow you to run different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit. So if you want to have navigation on one screen and the music app on another, grab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount to keep your handset in view.

Don’t forget that you can still take $150 off Pioneer’s 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver, which is now on sale for $300.

Sony 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Navigate your smartphone without taking your hands off the wheel with this Sony 6.2-inch media receiver. Compatible with Apple CarPlay, this media center allows for smartphone integration with voice control. Drive up to four 55W outputs with the Dynamic Reality Amp 2, and simulate a dashboard speaker source by calibrating output frequencies with the Dynamic Sound Organizer. This Sony 6.2-inch media receiver connects easily to your phone to access traffic information, check emails or make calls.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!