Take $150 off Pioneer’s 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver at $300

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Pioneer 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (2550NEX) for $299.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available direct from Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, that’s good for a $70 discount, matches our previous mention, and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen. Featuring a 6.8-inch screen, Pioneer’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation, directions, and even more while commuting. With 275 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional details.

Despite featuring Bluetooth connectivity, Sony’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with the savings from today’s deal.

Pioneer 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Integrate Apple CarPlay or Android Auto into your vehicle with this Pioneer multimedia DVD receiver. It’s NAVI-ready and iDatalink Maestro-compatible for smooth access to your car’s navigation and factory features, and it supports Amazon Alexa and Siri Eyes Free for convenient voice control. This Pioneer multimedia DVD receiver has HD Radio and Spotify-compatible controls and is SiriusXM-Ready for versatile entertainment.

