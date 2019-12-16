This steel 4-slice wide-slot toaster is yours for $30 shipped (Reg. $60+)

Dec. 16th 2019

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Wide-Slot Toaster for $29.99 shipped. Matched via its Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive is regularly up to $70 but you can find the black stainless steel model for around $55 right now. Today’s deal is matching our previous deal price. The four extra-wide slots also have an anti-jam feature that “facilitates smooth operation,” while the auto shut-off will help you avoid any accidents. This 1800-watt toaster also has 6 browning settings along with a slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the extra-wide, 4-slot design isn’t doing anything for you, there are options out there for even less. First up, this Oster 2 Slice Toaster is currently on sale for under $24 at Amazon while this comparable Hamilton Beach model is currently fetching just under $19. Both of which are at holiday pricing and will get the toast made just the same, providing it isn’t too thick.

Speaking of kitchen gear, the Nutri Ninja Blender + FreshVac pump is on sale for $60 today and Amazon’s Last Minute deals is packed full of Hamilton Beach appliances too. That’s on top of everything you’ll find in our Home Goods Guide.

Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Wide-Slot Toaster:

Add a slice of toast or a bagel to a hearty breakfast with this Bella Pro toaster. It has four slots that make it easy to serve the entire family, and its anti-jam feature facilitates smooth operation. This stainless steel Bella Pro toaster is suitable for frozen snacks, bagels and a variety of breads. Allow you to toast a variety of breads and frozen snacks. Lets you make plenty of toast for the family. Allows you to stop toasting at the touch of a button.

