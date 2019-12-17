Acer Chromebook 14 touts a premium metal build and is down to $139 (Reg. $199)

Walmart currently offers the Acer Chromebook 14 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB bundled with a protective sleeve for $139 shipped. Usually selling for $199, today’s offer saves you over 30%, beats our Black Friday mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, third-party Amazon sellers have it sitting around $240 right now. Acer’s high-end Chromebook sports a 14-inch display, which is built into an aluminum housing. On top of that, there’s 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. You’re looking at up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and in terms of ports, there’s dual USB 3.0 inputs and an HDMI output. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

At the $139 price point, today’s offer is about as affordable of an offer as you’ll find on a Chromebook at Amazon. Though a great way to use some of your savings from the lead deal would be grabbing Anker’s four-port USB 3.0 hub for under $8. Should the two included ports not cut it for your on-the-go setup, bringing this hub into the mix will give you plenty of extra I/O for hard drives and accessories.

We’re also still seeing a discount on the ASUS Chromebook 12, which is on sale for $164 and down from its going rate of $229.

Acer Chromebook 14 features:

The Acer Chromebook 14 is a powerful rock star with its stylish 100% metal chassis and immersive HD display that delivers an epic mobile experience that’s unrivaled by other Chromebooks on the big stage. The incredibly fast wireless connection and amazing battery life give you all day to run your favorite Google apps or access your photos, videos, music and documents. Slide the Chromebook into the included protective sleeve and your ready to head out and tackle your day. 100% aluminum alloy housing.

