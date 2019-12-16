Score the ASUS Chromebook 12 with all-day battery life for $164 (Reg. $229)

Dec. 16th 2019

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook 11.6-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (C223NA-DH02-RD) for $164 shipped. Normally selling for $229, today’s offer is $25 under Best Buy’s current sale price, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen overall. Amazon sweetens the pot by also including three months of Disney+ for freeHoused within the 11.6-inch form-factor of this ASUS Chromebook you’ll find 32GB eMMC of storage and 4GB of memory. The entire package weighs just 2.2-pounds and you’re also looking at up to 12 hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there’s dual USB-C, Type-A 3.0, and a microSD card slot. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the best-selling AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about. This form-fitting sleeve provides additonal padding for your device and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers. 

Don’t forget, right now you can also save up to $120 on the ASUS Chromebook 14 with dual USB-C ports, which is on sale from $299.

ASUS Chromebook 12 features:

ASUS Chromebook 12 is the simple way to boost your productivity and have more fun on the move — all day and every day. This compact and lightweight 11.6-inch Chromebook is powered by a dual-core Intel® processor, and gives you the freedom of long lasting battery life.

