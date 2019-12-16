The best hardside luggage that will arrive by Christmas from $50

Dec. 16th 2019

Do you have travel plans or looking for a gift idea for the traveler? There are still an array of options out there that can be at your doorstep by Christmas. Whether you’re looking for a small weekend option or an international travel stay, we’ve got a style for you. Best of all, each product listed below is gender neutral, which means anyone can travel with these pieces. So be sure to keep scrolling and find an array of luggage styles that will have you ready to jet-set.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage

A luggage piece that’s a standout is the AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage. Hardside luggage is such a great option because it helps to protect your essentials and stays looking nice trip after trip. This luggage comes in an array of size options from 21-inch carry-on to a 3-piece set. Prices range from just $50 to $123. It’s also highly-rated with over 4,000 reviews and a 4.5/5 stars. Best of all, it features Prime delivery, which means you will have it in your hands within two days.

Delsey Luggage

One of my personal favorite luggage brands is Delsey. I love that their pieces are both functional and fashionable for travel. The Chatelet 28-inch Hardside Luggage is a classic piece. Its white and brown details are stunning and it also has a hardshell for convenience. Plus, there’s a stylish red interior and two compression straps, in case you over pack. Originally priced $700, however it’s currently priced at $320 at Nordstrom Rack.

Away Luggage

Another luggage style that would make as a great Christmas gift is The Bigger Carry-On from Away. I love that this upgraded carry-on bag gives you a little extra room, while still being able to fit in an oversized bin. It also features a USB port so that you can stay connected to friends and family while traveling. With over 2,800 reviews, this luggage is rated 4.9/5 stars and is priced at $245.

Samsonite Luggage

Finally, Samsonite is known for their high quality luggage and they have an array of options of Amazon with free Prime shipping. One of our favorites is the Winfield 2 Expandable Hardside 2-Piece Luggage Set. This luggage would be great for long trips and both pieces are spacious to fit all of your essentials. It has 360-degree spinner wheels to get you through the airport in a breeze. Plus, a TSA lock ensures your essentials are safe. It’s priced at $210 and rated 4.2/5 stars with over 4,400 reviews.

Which luggage piece is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s winter boots for the season under $150.

