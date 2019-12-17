Upgrade to Dyson’s V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum for only $125 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $124.99 shipped. Originally $300, today’s deal offers a savings of up to $175 off and is the lowest offer we have tracked. Even better, Dyson has teamed up with Rakuten to offer $31 back in points. These can be redeemed on future Rakuten purchases without restrictions and tend to last for 180 days before expiring. This vacuum offers 20-minutes of continuous suction when fully charged. Since it’s cordless, you’ll be able to quickly undock it when a mess happens and put it back right after sweeping. I own one like this model and the wall-mountable dock is one of my favorite features as it keeps my space looking nice and tidy. Customers will receive an official 6-month warranty from Dyson. Cordless vacuums made by Dyson are reputably-rated.

Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

