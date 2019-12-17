Upgrade to Dyson’s V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum for only $125 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

- Dec. 17th 2019 3:10 pm ET

$125
Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $124.99 shipped. Originally $300, today’s deal offers a savings of up to $175 off and is the lowest offer we have tracked. Even better, Dyson has teamed up with Rakuten to offer $31 back in points. These can be redeemed on future Rakuten purchases without restrictions and tend to last for 180 days before expiring. This vacuum offers 20-minutes of continuous suction when fully charged. Since it’s cordless, you’ll be able to quickly undock it when a mess happens and put it back right after sweeping. I own one like this model and the wall-mountable dock is one of my favorite features as it keeps my space looking nice and tidy. Customers will receive an official 6-month warranty from Dyson. Cordless vacuums made by Dyson are reputably-rated.

Use some of today’s savings to clean the air in a small room. Germ Guardian’s Air Purifier is only $29 when clipping the on-page coupon and plugs directly into the wall. It’s great for placing in a bathroom, kitchen, near a litter box, and more. It’ll reduce airborne germs, odors, and bacteria.

Oh, and don’t forget that we found two AmazonBasics Under Bed Containers for just $7.50. That’s 55% off the typical Amazon rate, making now a great strike. These are great for keeping out of season clothing hidden along with many other types of gear.

Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

The Dyson V6 Cord-free Vacuum comes equipped with the Motorized cleaner head which cleans all types. Extra Dyson-engineered tools for tougher tasks. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Motorized cleaner head cleans all floor types.

