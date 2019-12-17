Add Logitech’s G613 mechanical keyboard to your battlestation at $56 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G613 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $55.99 shipped. Down from $75, today’s offer is good for an over 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new Amazon low. Logitech’s G613 features six programmable keys, Romer G switches, and up to 18 months of battery life. There’s also LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity, which offers “wired-like performance.” Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 320 customers

Set your new keyboard on this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard, making it a perfect way to use your savings from picking up the Logitech keyboard.

And in case you missed it yesterday, don’t forget that Amazon is currently discounting a selection of PC gaming gear, including Razer Chroma speakers $100 and more from $25.

Logitech G613 Mechanical Keyboard features:

G613 is a next generation wireless keyboard designed for gamers who demand both the high performance capabilities of mechanical switches and the freedom of wireless gaming. Through end-to-end engineering and design, Logitech G developed a robust wireless solution to solve the fundamental problems of latency, stability, and connectivity. The end result is LIGHTSPEED, a pro-grade wireless solution, that achieves wired-like performance.

