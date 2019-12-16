Amazon discounts Razer PC gaming gear: Chroma speakers $100, more from $25

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Razer PC gaming peripherals headlined by its Nommo Chroma Computer Speakers at $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $140, today’s offer saves you 29% and matches the Amazon all-time low set only once before. These gaming-oriented speakers feature 3-inch woven glass fiber drivers combined with rear-facing bass ports for offering a “richer range of sound.” Aside from the audio capabilities here, RGB lighting is built into each of the speaker’s bases for offering a unique ambient lighting experience driven by Razer Chroma. Over 315 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and we’ve previously found them to be must-haves for your Chroma cave. Head below for more from $25.

Other notable Razer deals include:

Razer Nommo Chroma features:

Powerful audio can completely immerse you in experience, bringing games, movies and music to life. With optimized drivers built for full range sound and extreme clarity, the Razer Nommo Chroma takes you to a new dimension that blurs the line between fiction and reality.

