Keep the kids laughing this Christmas with Nerf’s Laser Tag Set: $44 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Laser Tag Set for $43.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and is within 41 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. Give the kids (and adults) something fun to do during Christmas and New Year’s festivities with this Nerf laser tag set. Buyer’s will receive two blasters which register hits with lights, sound, and vibration when one gun has successfully beamed a laser at the other. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Significantly reduce cost when opting for Nerf’s Fortnite HC-E Mega Dart Blaster at $10. At this price, you’ll be able to pick up three or four blasters and still be under the cost of the laser tag set above. This specific blaster mimics the HC-E found in Fortnite. It’s a single-shot Nerf that comes with three darts.

Another fun gift idea that happens to be on sale is Sony’s mini PlayStation Classic. Priced at $20, this is an affordable way to relive nostalgic PS1 games with friends and family.

Nerf Laser Tag Set features:

Complete 2-player system lets you battle in intense real-life lazer combat

Features 2 Phoenix LTX taggers for fun, action-packed competition

Taggers register hits with lights, sounds and vibrations

