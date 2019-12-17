Keep the kids laughing this Christmas with Nerf’s Laser Tag Set: $44 (Reg. $60)

- Dec. 17th 2019 4:46 pm ET

$44
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the Nerf Laser Tag Set for $43.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and is within 41 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. Give the kids (and adults) something fun to do during Christmas and New Year’s festivities with this Nerf laser tag set. Buyer’s will receive two blasters which register hits with lights, sound, and vibration when one gun has successfully beamed a laser at the other. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Significantly reduce cost when opting for Nerf’s Fortnite HC-E Mega Dart Blaster at $10. At this price, you’ll be able to pick up three or four blasters and still be under the cost of the laser tag set above. This specific blaster mimics the HC-E found in Fortnite. It’s a single-shot Nerf that comes with three darts.

Another fun gift idea that happens to be on sale is Sony’s mini PlayStation Classic. Priced at $20, this is an affordable way to relive nostalgic PS1 games with friends and family.

Nerf Laser Tag Set features:

  • Complete 2-player system lets you battle in intense real-life lazer combat
  • Features 2 Phoenix LTX taggers for fun, action-packed competition
  • Taggers register hits with lights, sounds and vibrations

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$44

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
NERF

About the Author