Put the mini PlayStation Classic under the tree for just $20 (Reg. $30)

GameStop is now offering the mini PlayStation Classic console for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. Regularly $30 at GameStop, Best Buy doesn’t have it available at all anymore and the best third-party sellers on Amazon have it starting at $34. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked outside of a limited Target Cartwheel offer at $0.50 less. It includes 20 built-in titles, a pair of wired controllers, and an HDMI cable to hook it up to the big screen. Rated 3.9/5 from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

The included 20-game library isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it still has some undeniably great games like Final Fantasy IIV, Grand Theft Auto, Metal Gear Solid and R4 Ridge Racer Type 4. We found it to be a fun experience in our hands-on review and it makes for a great gamer gift at just $20. It might not be the SEGA Genesis Mini or the Dreamcast remake we are all waiting for, but it’s a great addition to any game room, even if just as a collectible on the shelf.

You can grab some AmazonBasics USB 3.0 Extension Cables (2-pack) for $10 Prime shipped to add an additional 6-feet of length to the included wired controllers. But you’ll want to visit our roundup for the best accessories for more ideas as well.

PlayStation Classic:

Introducing PlayStation Classic. A miniature recreation of the iconic PlayStation console, pre-loaded with 20 fan-favorite games along with two wired controllers for local multiplayer showdowns and a virtual memory card for vital game saves. PlayStation Classic also features the same famous logo, button layout and outer packaging – but this mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation® and includes a HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV.

