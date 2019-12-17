UGREEN launches Christmas sale with up to 30% off chargers and more from $6

With Christmas just around the corner, time is running out to bring home those last minute gifts. Today UGREEN has launched its latest sale, which hopes to make crossing off the remaining people on your list more affordable. We’re seeing upwards of 30% off a selection of chargers, power banks, and other smartphone accessories. One standout is on the 20000mAh 18W USB-C Portable Power Bank for $27.74 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UGDEC423 at checkout. Usually selling for $37, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. This power bank is headlined by an 18W USB-C output and is joined by dual 2.4A USB Type-A ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Be sure to head below for more deals from UGREEN starting at under $6.

Other notable deals include:

In search of more stocking stuffers for the techie in your life? Swing by our Anker sale from this morning, which has deals starting at $7 including smart home gear, earbuds, chargers, more.

20000mAh 18W USB-C Portable Power Bank features:

UGREEN 20000mAh PD power bank built in with 2 USB port and 1 USB Type C port, all the 3 ports support power output; The Type-C port offers 18W PD charging when using alone, the USB port comply with Quick Charge 3.0 protocol; All the 3 ports support charging for 3 devices at the same time.

