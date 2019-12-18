Fujifilm’s Instax Square SQ6 Instant Camera is on sale starting at $80

Amazon currently offers the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Instant Camera bundled with a film pack for $112.98 shipped. Typically selling for $140, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Bring home just the camera itself without the film for $80, down from $100. Fujifilm’s Instax SQ6 captures square photos and comes equipped with a macro photography mode. Alongside built-in flash, there’s also a selfie mirror positioned under the lens, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 315 customers.

If you don’t need the more premium capabilities and just want a standard instant camera, then you’ll be right at home with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at $50. Regardless, be sure to put your savings to work and pick up some extra film. You can grab an 20-pack of compatible film for $20 at Amazon right now.

Want to treat your smartphone to a photography-centric upgrade? Right now you can score a $20 discount on the JOBY GorillaPod PRO 2 iPhone mount at an Amazon low of $60.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 features:

The Instax square Sq6 is the first Analog instant camera within the Instax square lineup. It is the perfect tool for users who want to be creative and use instant photos to express themselves and their everyday moments on a square film format. The 1: 1 square format Instax square Sq6 captures the beauty in each and every moment, so that you can cherish those memories for a lifetime.

