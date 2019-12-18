JOBY GorillaPod PRO 2 iPhone mount drops to new Amazon low at $60 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the JOBY GripTight GorillaPod PRO 2 for $59.95 shipped. Usually selling for $80, like you’ll find at Apple, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the previous price drop by $5, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Headlined by JOBY’s signature flexible legs, this tripod is a must-have for mobile photography. Plus, the included GripTight PRO 2 Mount is compatible with a wide range of smartphones, even larger ones like the iPhone 11 Pro Max. You’ll also be able to angle your device in both portrait and landscape orientations. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the more professional-oriented design of the GorillaPod PRO 2 isn’t a must, score a similar smartphone-friendly design with the brand’s GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $27. This option enhances your smartphone photography setup with a similar versatile tripod. It’s ideal for capturing perfect shots without taking up too much space in your bag.

Fancy a new mount for your car? Earlier this morning, we spotted the SCOSCHE Car MagicMount Pro for $19 in our Smartphone Acccessories roundup.

JOBY GripTight GorillaPod PRO 2 features:

The JOBY GripTight PRO 2 GorillaPod is a pro-grade tripod that makes it even easier to capture just the right images with your iPhone. Featuring remarkably flexible GorillaPod legs, the tripod can reach unlimited angles while still being adjustable. Its locking GripTight PRO 2 phone mount easily adjusts from portrait to landscape mode, making it ideal for live streaming, vlogging, and vertical storytelling.

