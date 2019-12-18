JOBY GorillaPod PRO 2 iPhone mount drops to new Amazon low at $60 (Save $20)

- Dec. 18th 2019 2:31 pm ET

Get this deal
$80 $60
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is currently offering the JOBY GripTight GorillaPod PRO 2 for $59.95 shipped. Usually selling for $80, like you’ll find at Apple, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the previous price drop by $5, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Headlined by JOBY’s signature flexible legs, this tripod is a must-have for mobile photography. Plus, the included GripTight PRO 2 Mount is compatible with a wide range of smartphones, even larger ones like the iPhone 11 Pro Max. You’ll also be able to angle your device in both portrait and landscape orientations. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the more professional-oriented design of the GorillaPod PRO 2 isn’t a must, score a similar smartphone-friendly design with the brand’s GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $27This option enhances your smartphone photography setup with a similar versatile tripod. It’s ideal for capturing perfect shots without taking up too much space in your bag.

Fancy a new mount for your car? Earlier this morning, we spotted the SCOSCHE Car MagicMount Pro for $19 in our Smartphone Acccessories roundup.

JOBY GripTight GorillaPod PRO 2 features:

The JOBY GripTight PRO 2 GorillaPod is a pro-grade tripod that makes it even easier to capture just the right images with your iPhone. Featuring remarkably flexible GorillaPod legs, the tripod can reach unlimited angles while still being adjustable. Its locking GripTight PRO 2 phone mount easily adjusts from portrait to landscape mode, making it ideal for live streaming, vlogging, and vertical storytelling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$80 $60

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Joby

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go