Neato’s laser-guided D4 Robotic Vacuum drops to $300 (25% off), more from $200

- Dec. 18th 2019 12:47 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, it just recently dropped to $350 like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, the discounted D4 is $4 less than the previous generation D3 robotic vacuum. Neato’s D4 robotic vacuum features a 75-minute runtime and utilizes a laser-guided navigation system to intelligently make its way around your home. And with Alexa voice control, you won’t have to even lift a finger to clean up the holiday mess. Nearly 300 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating.

We also spotted the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum for $199.99 shipped at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new 2019 low. This model may not pack laser guidance, but it’ll keep your floors nice and tidy just the same. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a $200 discount on Samsung’s POWERbot Robotic Vacuum at a new low of $549.

Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum features:

Clean your carpet, hardwood and tile floors remotely with this self-navigating Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum. Customize its path through an app on your phone so it avoids certain areas while it expertly cleans others. This Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum operates for up to 75 minutes on a single charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Neato Robotics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go