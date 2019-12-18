Neato’s laser-guided D4 Robotic Vacuum drops to $300 (25% off), more from $200

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, it just recently dropped to $350 like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, the discounted D4 is $4 less than the previous generation D3 robotic vacuum. Neato’s D4 robotic vacuum features a 75-minute runtime and utilizes a laser-guided navigation system to intelligently make its way around your home. And with Alexa voice control, you won’t have to even lift a finger to clean up the holiday mess. Nearly 300 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating.

We also spotted the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum for $199.99 shipped at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new 2019 low. This model may not pack laser guidance, but it’ll keep your floors nice and tidy just the same. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a $200 discount on Samsung’s POWERbot Robotic Vacuum at a new low of $549.

Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum features:

Clean your carpet, hardwood and tile floors remotely with this self-navigating Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum. Customize its path through an app on your phone so it avoids certain areas while it expertly cleans others. This Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum operates for up to 75 minutes on a single charge.

