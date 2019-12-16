Save $200 on Samsung’s POWERbot Robotic Vacuum at a new low of $549, more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung POWERbot R7260 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $549 shipped. Usually selling for $749, today’s offer is good for an over 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Said to deliver up to 40 times more suction than the competition, this higher-end robotic vacuum wields Alexa, Assistant, and Bixby control. You’ll also find the inclusion of Visionary Mapping Plus and FullView Sensor 2.0 for more efficient cleaning as well as a 90-minute runtime and a rubber blade that extends out to sweep hard to reach areas. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing the first price cut on Roborock’s new S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is down to $539.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Normally $600, today’s offer saves you $60 and marks a new all-time low. The company’s latest and greatest robotic vacuum features up to 150-minutes of cleaning per session, a 2000Pa suction system, and built-in laser navigation. Reviews are still rolling in, but Roborock is highly-rated overall.

Find more deals for around the house by swinging our Home Goods guide. There’s everything from KitchenAid stand mixers and Ninja blenders to toothbrushes and more.

Samsung POWERbot Robotic Vacuum features:

Save time and effort by letting the Samsung POWERbot Pet Plus Robotic vacuum handle the vacuuming for you. The POWERbot delivers 40x more powerful cleaning on all floor types when compared to a conventional robot vacuum with a circular design. Self Clean Soft Action Brush automatically detangles and removes pet hair around the brush while picking up fine dust.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!