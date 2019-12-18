Today we are taking a closer look at the fantastic Nixie clocks and other vintage-inspired gear from Past Indicator. The small family-run business creates handmade clocks using old repurposed parts, including original Soviet-era tubes, premium woods, and more to offer than classy, retro look to your home or office. While usually quite pricey due to the craftsmanship, hard-to-find parts, and unique design, Past Indicator is now offering 9to5Toys readers an exclusive 15% off anything on its Amazon storefront. Head below for all the details.

Past Indicator Nixie Clocks

The Past Indicator Nixie Clocks come a wide range of sizes, styles, and designs from a couple of hundred dollars about to over $1,500. However, you can score notable deals on its Amazon storefront using code from9to5Toys at checkout right now. Considering deals on these gorgeous clocks are essentially non-existent, this might be one of the only chances you’ll get to score one at $100 or more off.

Vostok-2 Black Elmwood Nixie Clock

It’s hard to go wrong with this kind of discount, but one standout would have to be the Past Indicator Vostok-2 Black Elmwood Nixie Clock, which drops from $650 down to $552.50 shipped after you apply the coupon code above. That’s nearly $100 off, the lowest price we have ever tracked and the first real discount we have ever seen. The unique tube-based number display can show you the date and time, but it also has other features like a pair of alarms, an LED light, adjustable brightness, and more. You can also have the numbers normally change or with a subtle fade too.

Now, you might be concerned with the vintage parts used in these clocks, but they ship with a solid 5-year warranty. We have been customers of Past Indicator for years now here at 9to5 and can assure you that its customer service, willingness to replace parts when needed, and the rest of it is on point. Both the power supply and the tubes will be replaced for free within the 5-year warranty period, and the folks at Past Indicator are more than willing to work with its customers beyond that date when it comes to sourcing parts and the like in our experience.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Past Indicator store as the code above will work on just about everything you see there. That includes its more affordable concrete clocks and some of the non-exposed tube models like the Sputnik-1 that drops from $356 to just over $300 shipped. You’ll also find additional models on its official site, and our exclusive code works on many of those items as well.

You can get a closer look at the Past Indicator Nixie Clocks in Jordan’s Behind the Screens feature right here and even more details in our launch coverage.

They might not be as magical or intelligent as the new Mickey Mouse-themed Echo Wall Clock, but there’s nothing quite like a conversation-starting Soviet-era Nixie clock on your desktop.

Past Indicator Vostok-2 Elmwood:

We use only original Soviet Tubes produced in 70-80s years. Time has shown that they are very reliable – they work up to 30 years…Very precise time (inaccuracy not more than a minute a year with possibility of time correction to make it more precise)…5 YEAR WARRANTY (including warranty on tubes)…Power adapter with EU or American plug are included…We have been manufacturing tube clocks in Russia more than 6 years.

