Samsung’s 15W Qi charger is a must for Note10+ and more from $33 at Target

Target is offering the Samsung 15W Qi Wireless Charger for $34.99 shipped, though REDCard members can snag it for $33.25 shipped. Normally $80 at Amazon and Best Buy, this is by far one of the best prices that we’ve tracked ever and is the lowest available. If you have Samsung’s latest smartphones, then you have the ability to charge at 15W when using a compatible Qi pad. This is Samsung’s official 15W fast charger, so you know it’ll be good. There’s a built-in fan for cooling and an LED status indicator light to keep you updated on whether the device is charging or not. Rated 4.7/5 stars

Nomad Base Station

For those who have an iPhone or older Samsung/Android device, the 15W capability here won’t do you any good. Anker has a 7.5W/10W Qi charging stand for $22 Prime shipped on Amazon. However, ditching the stand design nets you even more in savings. Anker’s 7.5W/10W Qi charging pad is only $14 Prime shipped, making it a great option for the budget-minded.

Samsung 15W Qi Charger features:

Charge a Galaxy or Apple iPhone – Compatible with Galaxy Note10, S10, other select Galaxy smartphones and select Apple iPhone devices

Fast Charge 2.0 – With a Galaxy Note10+, experience up to 15W wireless charging output. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 can charge up to 12W. See compatibility chart for details.

Fan Cooling – Improve your charging time with a built in cooling fan. A cooler battery charges more safely and efficiently.

US Version: Comes with Quick Start Guide, and 1 Year Product Warranty (information on the retail package)

