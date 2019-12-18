Smartphone Accessories: SCOSCHE Car MagicMount Pro $19 (Reg. $24), more

- Dec. 18th 2019 10:37 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is currently offering the SCOSCHE MagicMount Pro Magnetic Car Mount for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $24, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches the previous price drop for the Amazon all-time low. Scosche’s MagicMount Pro sticks on your dashboard and provides a convenient way to keep tabs on navigation directions and more while commuting. Its magnetic design means this mount works with a wide range of smartphones and on top of that, there’s also an integrated cable clip for keeping your charging cord in place during drives. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 435 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The MagicMount Pro Series is the multi-award-winning magnetic mounting system that allows you to conveniently, quickly, and securely mount any electronic device to a wide variety of surfaces.

Due to the open design of the MagicMount Pro Series, a device can be mounted in a 360° fashion permitting countless landscape or portrait viewing angles with full access to your device’s touchscreen controls and/or ports.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
scosche

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go