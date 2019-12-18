Smartphone Accessories: SCOSCHE Car MagicMount Pro $19 (Reg. $24), more

Amazon is currently offering the SCOSCHE MagicMount Pro Magnetic Car Mount for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $24, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches the previous price drop for the Amazon all-time low. Scosche’s MagicMount Pro sticks on your dashboard and provides a convenient way to keep tabs on navigation directions and more while commuting. Its magnetic design means this mount works with a wide range of smartphones and on top of that, there’s also an integrated cable clip for keeping your charging cord in place during drives. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 435 customers.
The MagicMount Pro Series is the multi-award-winning magnetic mounting system that allows you to conveniently, quickly, and securely mount any electronic device to a wide variety of surfaces.
Due to the open design of the MagicMount Pro Series, a device can be mounted in a 360° fashion permitting countless landscape or portrait viewing angles with full access to your device’s touchscreen controls and/or ports.
