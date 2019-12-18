Ultimate Ears BLAST portable speaker and charging dock drops to $60 (Reg. $150)

Amazon currently offers the Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker with Power Up Charging Dock in blue steel for $59.99 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer saves you 60%, beats our previous mention on a model that lacked the charging dock by $9, and marks a new all-time low. This portable speaker has many of the features that come standard on Ultimate Ears’ releases. You’ll find IP67 water-resistance, an internal 360-degree speaker array, 12-hour battery life, and much more. BLAST stands out from the company’s lineup by adding Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, as well as built-in Alexa. Plus, paired with the charging dock, you’ll be able toconveniently charge the speaker and take advantage of always-on access to the voice assistant. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $30 and features 12W stereo sound. Aside from just giving up the UE branding, this one lacks 360-degree audio output. Soundcore 2 makes up for that with IPX7 water-resistance as well as 24-hour battery life.

Don’t forget that earlier this week we spotted a deal on the Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker, which has dropped to $99 at Amazon. Plus, there are other discounted options from $67, as well.

Ultimate Ears BLAST features:

Super portable wireless Wi-Fi/Bluetooth speaker with voice control: balanced 360° sound, deep bass, Amazon Alexa built-in, plus it’s water, dust & drop proof. It’s the ultimate voice-controlled, go-anywhere speaker. Ultimate Ears BLAST comes with Amazon Alexa built-in and connects directly to the cloud. Jump on Wi-Fi or any mobile hotspot to enjoy the convenience of portable, voice-controlled music from just about anywhere. Plus you can set timers, check the weather, control smart devices, and enjoy Alexa’s growing range of crazy skills.

