Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker falls to $99 at Amazon, more from $67

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II for $99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest Amazon offers we’ve tracked. With this SoundLink speaker from Bose, owners will gain a rugged design that sports IPX5-rated water-resistance. It can crank out podcasts, audiobooks, music and more for eight hours when charged up, that’s bound to get you through most days without a hitch. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading for more Bluetooth speaker deals.
We also spotted the LG PK5 XBOOM Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $66.99 shipped at Amazon. Today’s deal is $60 off what it has been fetching there and is one of the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked. Whether you’re working around the house or a job site, LG’s portable speaker is sure to give your day a boost. This specific speaker features LED lighting, 18-hour battery life, and water-resistance. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If neither of the offerings above are catching your attention, consider an AmazonBasics Bluetooth Speaker for $20. Like Bose’s offering, you’ll score an 8-hour battery, which is sufficient for many use-cases. A built-in microphone allows you to take phone calls on this speaker.
Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II features:
- Innovative Bose technology packs bold sound into a small, water resistant speaker
- Rugged, with a soft touch silicone exterior that makes it easy to pick up and go
- Voice prompts talk you through Bluetooth pairing so it’s easier than ever or even quick pair with NFC devices
