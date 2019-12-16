Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker falls to $99 at Amazon, more from $67

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II for $99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest Amazon offers we’ve tracked. With this SoundLink speaker from Bose, owners will gain a rugged design that sports IPX5-rated water-resistance. It can crank out podcasts, audiobooks, music and more for eight hours when charged up, that’s bound to get you through most days without a hitch. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading for more Bluetooth speaker deals.

We also spotted the LG PK5 XBOOM Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $66.99 shipped at Amazon. Today’s deal is $60 off what it has been fetching there and is one of the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked. Whether you’re working around the house or a job site, LG’s portable speaker is sure to give your day a boost. This specific speaker features LED lighting, 18-hour battery life, and water-resistance. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If neither of the offerings above are catching your attention, consider an AmazonBasics Bluetooth Speaker for $20. Like Bose’s offering, you’ll score an 8-hour battery, which is sufficient for many use-cases. A built-in microphone allows you to take phone calls on this speaker.

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II features:

Innovative Bose technology packs bold sound into a small, water resistant speaker

Rugged, with a soft touch silicone exterior that makes it easy to pick up and go

Voice prompts talk you through Bluetooth pairing so it’s easier than ever or even quick pair with NFC devices

