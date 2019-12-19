Easily attach legacy devices to your Mac with this $6 USB-C adapter

- Dec. 19th 2019 10:17 am ET

0
Amazon offers the nonda USB-C to A adapter for $5.99 Prime shipped in both colors. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $9 with today’s price drop returning to all-time low prices. For further comparison, Apple charges $19 for nearly an identical adapter, although it’s down to $16 at Amazon currently. This nifty adapter makes it easy to connect legacy devices to the latest devices from Apple, including MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. I have a few of these around the house to compliment my 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it easy to pair older hard drives and my printer when needed. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can skip the cable design, opt to save a bit further and go with this two-pack of USB-C to A adapters. You’ll get a more streamlined look here, but be aware, the rigid design won’t offer as much flexibility as today’s featured product. Over 6,700 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Jump over to Anker’s big last-chance Christmas sale for more USB-C accessories from $7. Plus you’ll also find deals on earbuds, chargers, and various other Mac-friendly accessories.

nonda USB-C to A adapter features:

Premium material ensures durability and maximum flexibility. Bend it to any angle you desire when you connect it to your USB-C devices as many as 10,137 times! It won’t heat up when you charge or transfer data with it. No more worries about heat damaging your connected devices. Extend storage of your new USB-C smartphones.

