Just $20 scores SanDisk’s speedy 128GB microSDXC Card (Up to 50% off)

Best Buy is offering the SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC Card for $19.99 shipped. That’s up to $22 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H, beats Amazon’s offer on the slower SanDisk offering by 20%, and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to compact storage, microSD cards seem to have won that battle, having secured support on Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, and many smartphones. With a 128GB capacity, this affordable card provides an ample amount of storage for a wide variety of use cases. This specific card sports class 30 speeds, yielding up to 160MB/s performance. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Make connectivity a bit easier on a USB-C equipped device with this Anker SD Card Reader for $13. It features a compact design and is quite versatile with support for Mac, PC, and smartphones like the Galaxy S10.

Oh, and ICYMI, there’s a whole slew of AmazonBasics tech gear on sale today. Prices start at just $5 and some of the options in our roundup include USB-C chargers, MacBook sleeves, and more.

SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB microSD features:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos (2); Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast Shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD Ready(2) with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and video Speed Class 30 (V30)(5)

