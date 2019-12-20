Apple’s annual movie and TV holiday sale offers 4K from $5, bundles, much more

- Dec. 20th 2019 9:45 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Following yesterday’s big App Store sale, Apple has now turned its attention to movies and TV shows. Each year at this time, Apple rolls out new all-time lows across nearly every genre, including recent releases, old classics, and more. Make sure to pay extra attention to the bundle section below, which delivers even greater savings and is a great way to expand your library quickly. Head below for all of our top picks from this year’s Apple holiday movie and TV show sale.

Bundles highlight the Apple holiday movie sale

Every Apple holiday movie sale delivers notable discounts, but going with bundles delivers even more value. You’re saving by purchasing multiple films together, but with further price drops today, there are even better deals to be had. Here are our top picks:

seinfeld sale

TV Show complete series deals

Alongside many movie deals, Apple is also rolling out various price drops on complete TV show seasons. You’ll find recent hits and some older ones as well on sale down below.

4K price drops abound for the holidays

Apple has been a bit more willing to discount its library of 4K content in the second half of 2019. But we’ve never seen as many 4K titles on sale as featured in today’s promotion. Here are our top picks:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp