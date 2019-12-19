The App Store is now bursting at the seams with notable holiday iOS game deals and Mac app price drops. This time of year tends to yield some of the best prices of the year if not just an excellent opportunity to fill out your iOS library at a significant discount. From notable deals on Square Enix Final Fantasy games and RPGs to Apple Game of the Year winning puzzlers and more, we have a giant list of deals curated by hand down below the fold for you.

The holiday iOS game deals are coming hard and fast this year, but you’ll also find some notable productivity apps for your mobile and desktop devices down below as well. While most of the titles will remain on sale until the App Store shuts down for Christmas over the next few days, there’s no way to know for sure, and you won’t want to get stuck paying full price. Whether it’s to keep you busy during holiday traveling or just to prime your library for the new year, now’s your chance to stock up. Oh and, score yourself a discounted App Store gift card from Amazon to get even more notable deals while you still can.

Holiday iOS Game Deals:

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Banner Saga 2: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Minesweeper Genius: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Monster RPG 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doggins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: D&D Lords of Waterdeep: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Thomas Was Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sentinels Sidekick: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Burly Men at Sea: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Banner Saga: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10) Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SimpleRockets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SimpleRockets 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SimplePlanes: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Train Conductor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

Holiday iOS/Mac App Deals:

Mac: Parallels remote desktop apps from $72

Mac: VMware takes 20% off its popular pro virtual desktop apps

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tweak and Tuneup: $1 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Cubasis 2: $24 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: IQ Test Pro Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Jotify: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 30 Days Whole: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Threema: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Luminos: $25 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: F3ATHER FW19: $10 (Reg. $25)

