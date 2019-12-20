Best Buy Last-Chance Sale includes HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad, TVs, more at Black Friday pricing

Best Buy has launched its annual Last-Second Savings Event, a five-day sale culminating in various re-runs of Black Friday deals and more. Free shipping is available for all with guaranteed delivery if you buy first thing this morning. Of course, one-hour store pick-up is also an option through Christmas Eve. This sale features markdowns on Apple products, TVs, smart home gear, and much more. You’ll find all of our top picks below.

Headlining is Apple HomePod, which has returned to $199.99 from its usual $299 price tag. We saw this drop during Black Friday and about ten days ago as well. If you missed out then, this is your last chance to grab Apple’s HomePod before the holidays at a discount.

Best Buy is also taking $99 off various 10.2-inch iPad models, which is a deal that’s currently being matched at Amazon. This is also in-line with pricing we saw in the lead up to Black Friday. Check out the entire inventory here.

On the audio side of things, Powerbeats3 wireless headphones are now $89.99 at both Best Buy and Amazon. You’re saving around $25 from the regular going rate. Another audio standout is UE’s WONDERBOOM Bluetooth speaker at $39.99, which is down 20% from the usual price.

One last standout is Samsung’s 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV bundled with a Google Nest Mini for $349.99. There’s around $425 worth of value here, marking one of the best deals we’ve seen on this TV.

You can check out the entire sale at Best Buy right here for more deals across every category in the lead up to Christmas Day.

