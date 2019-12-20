Best Buy Last-Chance Sale includes HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad, TVs, more at Black Friday pricing

- Dec. 20th 2019 7:10 am ET

Feature
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Best Buy has launched its annual Last-Second Savings Event, a five-day sale culminating in various re-runs of Black Friday deals and more. Free shipping is available for all with guaranteed delivery if you buy first thing this morning. Of course, one-hour store pick-up is also an option through Christmas Eve. This sale features markdowns on Apple products, TVs, smart home gear, and much more. You’ll find all of our top picks below.

Headlining is Apple HomePod, which has returned to $199.99 from its usual $299 price tag. We saw this drop during Black Friday and about ten days ago as well. If you missed out then, this is your last chance to grab Apple’s HomePod before the holidays at a discount.

Best Buy is also taking $99 off various 10.2-inch iPad models, which is a deal that’s currently being matched at Amazon. This is also in-line with pricing we saw in the lead up to Black Friday. Check out the entire inventory here.

On the audio side of things, Powerbeats3 wireless headphones are now $89.99 at both Best Buy and Amazon. You’re saving around $25 from the regular going rate. Another audio standout is UE’s WONDERBOOM Bluetooth speaker at $39.99, which is down 20% from the usual price.

One last standout is Samsung’s 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV bundled with a Google Nest Mini for $349.99. There’s around $425 worth of value here, marking one of the best deals we’ve seen on this TV.

You can check out the entire sale at Best Buy right here for more deals across every category in the lead up to Christmas Day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Apple iPad HDTV

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp