Lenovo’s 100e Chromebook is an affordable way to browse the web: $119 (25% off)

- Dec. 20th 2019 1:00 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Walmart currently offers the Lenovo 100e Chromebook for $119 shipped. Also available at Amazon, though shipping is delayed until the end of the year. Down from $159, today’s offer saves you over 25% and marks a new all-time low. Housed within the 11.6-inch form-factor of this Lenovo Chromebook you’ll find 16GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory. The entire package weighs just under 3-pounds and offers up to ten hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there’s USB-C, HDMI, USB 3.0, an SD card slot, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about. This form-fitting sleeve provides additional padding for your device and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers. 

We also spotted Lenovo’s Smart Tab P10 Android Tablet, which doubles as an Alexa display and is on sale for $150 (Reg. up to $350).

Lenovo 100e Chromebook features:

Ready for whatever life throws at it Teachers who say the classroom sometimes feels like a playground, take heart—this device is engineered for durability. Built tough with rubber bumpers, reinforced ports and hinges, and mechanically anchored keys, the 100e Chromebook (2nd Gen) can handle all manner of shock and awe. It’s even drop-resistant up to 29.5 inches (75cm), roughly the height of a school desk.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Chromebook lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go