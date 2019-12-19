Lenovo’s Smart Tab P10 doubles as an Alexa display at $150 (Reg. up to $350)

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1-inch 64GB Android Tablet for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching up to $350, today’s offer saves you 58% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. For comparison, you’ll pay $300 for the 32GB model at Best Buy right now. Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Tab P10 pairs with a charging dock in order to convert it into an Alexa hub. And if the 64GB of built-in storage isn’t enough, you’ll be able to leverage an up to 256GB microSD card for more. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio with an array of four built-in speakers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers. Head below for more.

Looking for a more affordable way to enjoy a screen-based Alexa experience? Consider the Echo Show 5 at $60. Rather than getting a 10.1-inch screen here like you would with the featured deal, Show 5 sports a 5.5-inch display. But for adding to your nightstand or desk, this is a great alternative. Head over to our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.

Or for those thinking about expanding the tablet’s built-in storage, right now we’re seeing SanDisk’s speedy 128GB microSDXC Card on sale for $20 (Up to 50% off). It’ll give you an extra 66% more storage, which is perfect for those with large media libraries and the like.

Lenovo Smart Tab P10 features:

The Lenovo Smart Tab is a great Android tablet that becomes a Smart Screen with Alexa built-in. Dock your tablet to automatically switch to Show Mode and get a full screen Alexa experience from across the room. Just ask to stream music or play videos, check the weather, see the news, set a timer, and more, hands-free.

