Save up to $120 on Ring Video Doorbells: Pro at $129 + more from $99

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $129 shipped. Typically fetching $249, it just dropped to $179 at Amazon, with today’s offer besting that promotional price by $50. Overall, you’re saving 49% and beating our previous mention by $14. As one of the most capable video doorbell in Amazon’s lineup, Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature as well as enhanced motion detection so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door. Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at B&H is Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $99 shipped. Down from the $129 going rate at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you 24% and beats our previous mention by $11. Here you’ll lose out on the enhanced video quaity offered by dual band Wi-Fi support from the Doorbell Pro, as well as some other premium features. Even so, it’s a great option for keeping an eye on your front porch. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 12,000 customers.

Shop the rest of B&H’s Ring deals right here for additional ways to expand your home security kit. Don’t forget that we recently got a first look at what to expect from Ubiquiti’s upcoming UniFi Protect Doorbell. Swing by our coverage for a closer look at everything we know so far.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

