Sonos Beam has AirPlay 2, more for $319 shipped (Save $80)

Amazon offers the Sonos Beam AirPlay 2-enabled Sound Bar for $319 shipped. Also available direct. That’s an $80 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sonos Beam delivers AirPlay 2 compatibility, Alexa Voice Control and much more. Includes HDMI and optical inputs. This is a great way to upgrade your TV audio and the multi-room audio functionality is perfect for streaming all your favorite music services. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t need the multi-room features? Give VIZIO’s best-selling 2.1-channel system at try at $140. It features a wireless subwoofer and modern design to match any TV setup. Not to mention, this is an easy way to drastically improve your home theater audio without breaking the bank. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

We also still have this budget-friendly deal on VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar at $98 (Reg. up to $180).

Sonos Beam features:

Listen to music, TV, movies, podcasts, radio, audiobooks and video games. Experience rich, detailed sound that fills the entire room.

Thoughtfully designed for your home. Place on your TV stand or wall mount.

Ask Alexa to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM. Listen to hundreds of other streaming services with the Sonos app.

Add the latest Alexa-enabled video streaming device such as Fire TV for remote-free control. Find, start and manage shows and movies just by asking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!