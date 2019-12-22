Score annual print magazine subscriptions from under $4, today only at Amazon

- Dec. 22nd 2019 11:11 am ET

From $4
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is discounting a wide variety of annual print magazine subscriptions on sale from $3.75 shippedReaders have plenty of options to choose from, with popular magazines like Bon Appétit, Wired, The New Yorkerand more. You’d normally pay $12 or so for each magazine’s subscription, with today’s discounts saving you up to 70% or so. Across the board, you’re looking at pretty solid reviews, with most carrying 4+ star ratings from hundreds. Be sure to shop the entire sale right here for the whole selection of offers. 

If you’re looking to expand your digital library, be sure to swing by ComiXology’s on-going Star Wars sale that’s taking up to 67% off a collection of reads from under $1.

Bon Appétit details:

Bon Appétit is America’s #1 food and entertaining magazine. You’ll enjoy twelve months of great menus, cozy dinners, great advice and much more! Each issue is filled with delicious time-saving recipes, easy and elegant entertaining ideas, world class restaurant dishes made simple, and topped off by wine reviews and recommendations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $4

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go