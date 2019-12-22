Score annual print magazine subscriptions from under $4, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is discounting a wide variety of annual print magazine subscriptions on sale from $3.75 shipped. Readers have plenty of options to choose from, with popular magazines like Bon Appétit, Wired, The New Yorker, and more. You’d normally pay $12 or so for each magazine’s subscription, with today’s discounts saving you up to 70% or so. Across the board, you’re looking at pretty solid reviews, with most carrying 4+ star ratings from hundreds. Be sure to shop the entire sale right here for the whole selection of offers.

If you’re looking to expand your digital library, be sure to swing by ComiXology’s on-going Star Wars sale that’s taking up to 67% off a collection of reads from under $1.

Bon Appétit details:

Bon Appétit is America’s #1 food and entertaining magazine. You’ll enjoy twelve months of great menus, cozy dinners, great advice and much more! Each issue is filled with delicious time-saving recipes, easy and elegant entertaining ideas, world class restaurant dishes made simple, and topped off by wine reviews and recommendations.

