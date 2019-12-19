In case you haven’t heard, there’s a new Star Wars movie releasing today, and ComiXology is launching its latest sale to celebrate. Right now you can save up to 67% off a selection of graphic novels and single issues from a galaxy far, far away starting at under $1. One standout for us is Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader at $3.99. That’s $7 under the going rate and matches the lowest that we’ve seen so far. The first volume details the Sith Lord’s adventures following A New Hope as he clashes with Rebel forces and crosses paths with fan-favorite characters like Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, and more. Head below for more top picks from today’s Star Wars comic sale.

If you’re looking for some pre-The Rise of Skywalker reading, Poe Dameron Vol. 1: Black Squadron is another notable novel that’s on sale for $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Adding some backstory to the Resistance’s ace pilot, this novel follows Poe on a top-secret mission has he takes on the First Order.

Other standouts from Star Wars comic sale:

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Darth Vader Vol. 1 synopsis:

The original Dark Lord of the Sith stars in his first ongoing series! Ever since Darth Vader’s first on-screen appearance, he has become one of pop-culture’s most popular villains. Now, follow Vader straight from the ending of A NEW HOPE (and the pages of the new STAR WARS comic book) into his own solo adventures — showing the Empire’s war with the Rebel Alliance from the other side!

