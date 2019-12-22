Arlo’s Ultra 4K Camera System includes a Video Doorbell for $440 (Reg. $550)

- Dec. 22nd 2019 10:05 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 4K Camera System bundled with a Video Doorbell for $439.99 shipped. Typically selling for $550, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen on Arlo’s recent Video Doorbell, and is a new all-time low. Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s new security system lets you monitor a location with a 180-degree field of view and an outdoor-ready design. Other eye-catching inclusions here are enhanced night vision, an integrated spotlight, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Plus with the doorbell, you’ll be able to monitor activity at the front door such as package deliveries and the like. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 600 customers.

Don’t forget that we recently got a first look at what to expect from Ubiquiti’s upcoming UniFi Protect Doorbell. Swing by our coverage for a closer look at everything we know so far.

Arlo Ultra 4K System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details. This Arlo security system’s integrated spotlight deters intruders, and its SmartHub offers connectivity to other home devices.

