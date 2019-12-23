Anker’s Christmas Week Sale starts at $12: Batteries, cables, audio, much more

- Dec. 23rd 2019 9:54 am ET

Anker’s Amazon storefront is filled with a selection of deals for Christmas week, discounting popular smartphone accessories and much more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $199.99. It typically sells for for $300 and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2019. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for even more Anker deals…

Another standout is the new Anker 30W GaN USB-C Slim Wall Charger for $23.99. It typically sells for $35 with today’s deal being a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Anker’s slimmest wall charger ever is just over 0.5-inches thick and delivers 30W worth of power, making it a suitable pair for iPhones, iPads, and more. Ideal for tossing in your bag while traveling. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Anker PowerHouse 200 features:

  • Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.
  • Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.
  • Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).
  • What You Get: PowerHouse 200, AC adapter, power cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

