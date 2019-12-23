Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the Philips Hue Play Starter Kit with a $50 Best Buy gift card for $119.99 shipped $99.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has just the two Hue Play lights for $130 right now without the extra gift card or Hue Bridge. All-in-all, you’re getting around $200 worth of gear here. If you’re not in the Hue ecosystem yet, this starter kit includes the required Hue Bridge that’s HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa compatible. Plus, with the bonus $50 gift card, you can pick up some extra gear to bolster your smart home even further. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Now, with your $50 in gift cards, you’ll want to grab this 4-pack of Phile Hue White bulbs at $45 shipped for My Best Buy members. This is a great way to further expand your smart home, especially since today’s lead deal includes the required Hue hub.

However, thrifty shoppers might want to avoid Hue entirely. This smart bulb offers RGB coloring and requires no hub at $14 Prime shipped. While you’ll lose out on HomeKit compatibility here, and there’s no overall ecosystem, this is a great way to add some smarts to your home on a budget.

For those who want to save the most while still getting smart bulbs will want to check out this Zigbee-enabled LED. It’s under $5 and comes with a wireless dimming remote in the box, making it a great budget-friendly pickup.

You’ll also want to check out this Echo Dot deal that comes with two Bluetooth-enabled Philips Hue RGB Bulbs for $65. You’d regularly pay around $120 for this setup, with this deal providing around 45% in savings. If you’re wanting to further expand your Hue Play’s capabilities, Amazon Echo ties in quite nicely for simple voice commands.

Philips Hue Play features:

Create a vibrant ambiance with the Hue Play light bar. Choose from 16 million colors to experience different light effects. Lay it on the floor, let it stand on the cabinet, or mount it on the back of the TV, and paint your wall with light. This starter kit is everything you need to set up Hue Play in your home, with the Hue bridge included.

