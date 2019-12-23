Milwaukee’s M12 5-piece tool kit is a DIY must at $199 (Reg. $349)

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 5-Tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. Down from its $349 list price, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. You’ll find a flashlight, HackZall, drill/driver, impact, and ⅜-inch ratchet here. This is my personal DIY toolkit and let me say, it’s quite great. The impact driver is my go-to for most projects, though the drill/driver is a great option too. The tool I’m most excited about is the ⅜-inch ratchet, as that’ll make working on my car so much easier. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those who don’t need a full kit, then check out BLACK+DECKER’s Drill/Driver for $35 shipped. While it lacks the impact, flashlight, and other tools, this is a great beginning place for those who are just getting their feet wet in the DIY world. Don’t forget to check out our must-have DIY tools if you’re wondering what else belongs in your bag.

Be sure to take a look at DEWALT’s Accessory Organizer for under $20, which is a great way to keep BLACK+DECKER’s $10.50 109-Piece Bit Set always ready to go.

Milwaukee M12 Combo Kit features:

Get the job done right with the M12 Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit. This versatile kit includes the M12 3/8 in. Ratchet, M12 3/8 in. Drill/Driver, M12 Hex Impact Driver, M12 HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw, and M12 Work Light. The innovative M12 cordless system provides the power and torque required for professional applications, in a size that reaches the tightest and toughest places. Powered by RED LITHIUM, the M12 cordless Lithium-Ion system offers unmatched power, speed and tool belt portability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!