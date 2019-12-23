Tidy up your job site w/ DEWALT’s Accessory Organizer for under $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Expansion Accessory Organizer for $19.77 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This handy organizer is meant to travel with you around the job site and sports a clear lid for quick and easy identification of different accessories. If you already own one, you’ll be pleased to find out that this will stack right on top of the other, keeping things nice and tidy in your workshop. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need to haul accessories around, consider Akro-Mils stationary accessory holder for $18. It sports a total of 26 drawers, six of which are large and the other twenty are small. This is perfect for organizing all sorts of things including screws, crafts, and more.

Oh, and ICYMI, we unraveled a new low on BLACK+DECKER’s 109-Pc. Bit Set earlier today. Priced at $10.50, this Amazon deal offers an incredible value with a wide range of drill and screwdriving bits.

DEWALT Expansion Accessory Organizer features:

Flexible platform allows different combinations

All units can stack on top of each other, connected with durable side latches

Removable covered cups

Clear and impact-resistant lid

Heavy-duty metal latches and hinges

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!