BLACK+DECKER’s 109-Pc. Bit Set will power through projects: $10.50 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 109-Pc. Screwdriver/Drill Bit Set (BDA91109) for $10.61 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by about two bucks. This large bit set should help you power through lots of different projects including those that involve wood, metal, plastic, and masonry. The inclusion of a hard-shell carrying case aims to keep you organized and everything in tip-top shape over time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

An even more affordable set is BLACK+DECKER’s 42-piece Screwdriver Bit Kit at $9. With a compact form-factor, this offering is easy to haul around while still providing you with plenty of variety to carry out most projects. A clear lid makes it simple to quickly see what you’ve got.

Oh, and don’t miss out on DEWALT’s 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set which is currently on sale for $16. As with the featured deal, this one is due to arrive in time for Christmas, making it another solid choice for the person that loves to knock out projects in your home.

BLACK+DECKER 109-Pc. Bit Set features:

Variety of Drill Bits for wood, metal, plastic and masonry

Variety of 1-Inch and 2-Inch screw driving bits

Portable hard storage case

Ideal size of components for all types of projects

Variety of Drill Bits for wood, metal, plastic and masonry

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!