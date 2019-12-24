Mackie’s CR4 speaker system drops to $100 just in time for Christmas ($40 off)

B&H Photo is offering the Mackie Creative Reference Monitor Speaker Pair (CR4) at $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $170 list price, Amazon has it for $140 right now and it’s never gone for less than $119 there. If you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your Mac’s audio setup, Mackie’s CR4 is a fantastic option. With a 4-inch woofer and 0.75-inch silk tweeter, this speaker offers high-end audio quality for less. Plus, these speakers are self-powered, meaning that you won’t need an amp to run them. On the back of the CR4’s, you’ll find a set of RCA inputs along with TRS ¼-inch jacks, giving you multiple ways to hook up. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those on a budget, the Logitech Z313 Speaker System is a great alternative. Offering 2.1-channels of audio, this setup is just $26 shipped on Amazon. While you’re losing out on dual 4-inch woofers and Mackie’s namesake, these are great for the lower-cost setup.

If you’re searching for a 5.1-channel setup, Logitech’s Z606 system is a great option. In our review, we called it “a great all purpose system.”

Mackie CR4 Speaker features:

Studio-quality design, sound and performance ideal for multimedia creation and entertainment

Ultra-wide frequency range perfect for full-range multimedia (80Hz – 20kHz)

Choose which side of your desk gets the volume knob with CR4’s convenient speaker placement switch

Convenient front panel volume knob with lit power ring gives you on/off/volume control and power indication where you need it

Plug your smartphone or other source right into the front of the speakers and listen instantly.4 inch polypropylene coated woofer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!