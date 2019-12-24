Mackie’s CR4 speaker system drops to $100 just in time for Christmas ($40 off)

- Dec. 24th 2019 3:38 pm ET

Get this deal
$140+ $100
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

B&H Photo is offering the Mackie Creative Reference Monitor Speaker Pair (CR4) at $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $170 list price, Amazon has it for $140 right now and it’s never gone for less than $119 there. If you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your Mac’s audio setup, Mackie’s CR4 is a fantastic option. With a 4-inch woofer and 0.75-inch silk tweeter, this speaker offers high-end audio quality for less. Plus, these speakers are self-powered, meaning that you won’t need an amp to run them. On the back of the CR4’s, you’ll find a set of RCA inputs along with TRS ¼-inch jacks, giving you multiple ways to hook up. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those on a budget, the Logitech Z313 Speaker System is a great alternative. Offering 2.1-channels of audio, this setup is just $26 shipped on Amazon. While you’re losing out on dual 4-inch woofers and Mackie’s namesake, these are great for the lower-cost setup.

If you’re searching for a 5.1-channel setup, Logitech’s Z606 system is a great option. In our review, we called it “a great all purpose system.”

Mackie CR4 Speaker features:

  • Studio-quality design, sound and performance ideal for multimedia creation and entertainment
  • Ultra-wide frequency range perfect for full-range multimedia (80Hz – 20kHz)
  • Choose which side of your desk gets the volume knob with CR4’s convenient speaker placement switch
  • Convenient front panel volume knob with lit power ring gives you on/off/volume control and power indication where you need it
  • Plug your smartphone or other source right into the front of the speakers and listen instantly.4 inch polypropylene coated woofer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$140+ $100

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
B&H Mackie

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide