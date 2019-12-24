Save $50 on Samsung’s Chromebook 4 down to an Amazon low starting at $180

- Dec. 24th 2019 8:53 am ET

Amazon offers the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 for $179.99 shipped. Also available direct from Samsung. Good for a $50 discount from the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Packed into this Chromebook, you’ll find 4GB worth of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s also an 11-inch display alongside a robust “military-grade” build. On top of that, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 12.5-hours of battery life per charge, Google Assistant features, and more. In terms of ports, look for USB-C as well as dual USB 3.0 inputs. Step up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $230, down from $280. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about. This form-fitting sleeve provides additional padding for your device and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers. 

For something even more affordable than the featured deal, don’t forget that Lenovo’s 100e Chromebook is still on sale for $119.

Samsung Chromebook 4 features:

The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere. You can download and save content and work with others using Google Suite. Built with long-lasting battery and Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity, the new Samsung Chromebook 4 brings speed and efficiency to any and every task or adventure.

