Tackle your 2020 fitness goals with $30 off Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale at $100

- Dec. 26th 2019 9:36 am ET

Amazon offers the Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale for $99.95 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $130, that’s good for a 27% discount, marks the second-best offer we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest offer since January. Whether you’re hoping to take your fitness goals more serious come the new year or just want to expand your smartwatch’s tracking capabilities, Aria 2 is a notable option. This smart scale monitors weight, body fat percentage, lean mass, and BMI, syncs with the rest of your Fitbit devices, and pairs to your smartphone over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It can also recognize up to eight different users. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 550 shoppers.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the Etekcity Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale for $19.98 Prime shipped at Amazon. Down from $25, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention. Rocking support for Apple Health, Fitbit, and more, Etekcity’s Bluetooth smart scale can do more than just measure weight. It’ll also track body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and several other stats. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Fitbit Aria 2 features:

Track your weight and body fat with this Fitbit Aria Wi-Fi scale. Its easy-to-read charts measure your progress over time, and all your data syncs automatically to your computer, Fitbit watch and mobile devices wirelessly. Keep up-to-date, private results for up to eight people with this Fitbit Aria Wi-Fi scale.

